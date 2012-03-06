(Adds quote, details, background)
MADRID, March 6 Iran is still selling
crude oil to Spain, which imported some 15 percent of its crude
from the Islamic Republic before the European Union announced
new sanctions, the Iranian ambassador to Madrid said on Tuesday.
"Still we are selling oil to Spain now," Morteza Saffari
said on the sidelines of a news briefing, but was unable to
provide details of amounts being shipped.
The EU banned all new contracts to import Iranian crude on
Jan. 23 to deprive Iran of funds for its nuclear programme,
which the Middle East country insists is for peaceful purposes.
EU countries with existing contracts to buy oil and petroleum
products can honour them until July 1.
"That depends on them. To our position, there is no
objection," Saffari said when asked how long Iran would keep
selling crude to Spain.
Spain began to ramp up crude imports from Saudi Arabia and
scale down shipments from Iran in December, according to the
latest official data.
Last month Spanish Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said
Spain's two biggest refiners, Repsol and Cepsa, had
arranged alternative supplies mainly from Saudi Arabia, Russia
and, to a lesser extent, Iraq.
Repsol has repeatedly declined to comment on details of its
crude transactions.
Cepsa, which is owned by Abu Dhabi investment vehicle IPIC,
said in February it was settling deals to buy crude mainly from
the United Arab Emirates.
Spain imported 4.28 million tonnes of crude in December,
down 13.6 percent from a year earlier due largely to a
persistent economic crisis.
Repsol has the capacity to refine a total of 890,000 barrels
per day and Cepsa 430,000 bpd. BP also operates a 110,000
bpd refinery in Spain.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson)