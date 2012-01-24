OSLO Jan 24 Iran can continue to repay its debt to Norwegian oil firm Statoil despite the sanctions imposed by the European Union, the Norwegian oil firm said on Tuesday.

The company, which is owed money by the Middle Eastern oil producer for the development of the South Pars project and other exploration activity conducted in the country, has received payments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the past.

"There is an exception under the sanctions for payments of debts related to previous contracts. They can continue doing the payments," said a company spokesman.

"We are being paid for these claims in the form of liquefied petroleum gas," he added. "Payments as LPG is an alternative way of payments, which was indicated as an alternative in the original contract." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)