UPDATE 2-Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he is people's choice for 2018 election
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
OSLO Jan 24 Iran can continue to repay its debt to Norwegian oil firm Statoil despite the sanctions imposed by the European Union, the Norwegian oil firm said on Tuesday.
The company, which is owed money by the Middle Eastern oil producer for the development of the South Pars project and other exploration activity conducted in the country, has received payments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the past.
"There is an exception under the sanctions for payments of debts related to previous contracts. They can continue doing the payments," said a company spokesman.
"We are being paid for these claims in the form of liquefied petroleum gas," he added. "Payments as LPG is an alternative way of payments, which was indicated as an alternative in the original contract." (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.
HARARE, Feb 19 Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was quoted as saying on Sunday that his ZANU-PF party and the people saw no viable successor to him for general elections in 2018.