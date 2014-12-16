LONDON Dec 16 Seven major steel projects in
Iran that are dependent on billions of euros of investment from
China have been delayed by financing issues, Iranian state-owned
mines and metal holding company IMIDRO said on Tuesday.
The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and
Renovation Organisation (IMIDRO) said it was working with China
Metallurgical Group Corp (MCC), itself a state-owned enterprise,
to resolve the issues which involve the Chinese central bank.
Local press reports in Iran said the MCC Group has secured
1.8 billion euros of funding for the projects. This could not be
independently verified by Reuters.
Iran plans to boost steel output to 55 million tonnes a year
by 2025 in a bid to replace at least a small part of the revenue
lost to sanctions on oil sales, but industry experts say its
target is ambitious.
It hopes to export 10 million tonnes a year by 2025, up from
an average of 1.35 million tonnes a year in 2011 and 2012. Iran
was never barred from selling steel under U.S. and EU sanctions
over its disputed nuclear programme.
But the Islamic Republic is subject to financial
restrictions banning banks from processing dollar payments for
trade with Tehran. IMIDRO did not say if the financing problems
with MCC were linked to sanctions.
The state-owned group is hosting an international summit on
Iran's mine and mining industries in a bid to boost foreign
investment in the sector and capitalise on the current thaw in
relations with the West.
