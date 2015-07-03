* Record China exports pressure over-supplied steel sector
* EU, Indonesia, Turkey, India, Mexico impose duties in 2015
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 3 Iranian steelmakers have asked
the government to raise import duties for certain steels by up
to 40 percent as protectionism in the global steel sector
gathers pace amid a flood of cheap sales mostly from top
producer China.
China steel exports have risen nearly 30 percent this year
from record high levels last year despite government efforts to
limit them. A drop in Chinese steel demand has even spurred some
steelmakers to sell their output abroad at a loss.
In response, measures to protect steelmakers have been taken
this year in countries including Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, India,
the European Union, and Mexico.
"We have asked the government to raise import duties by up
to 40 percent on flat steel products. For long products we plan
to ask for duties of up to 30 percent," said Bahador Ahramian, a
board member of the Iran Steel Producers Association (ISPA).
There was no reply from Iran's Ministry of Mine, Trade and
Industry to Reuters emails.
Earlier this year, Iran raised import duties on certain
steel imports to between 10 and 20 percent in response to a
request from ISPA and in line with the government's bid to
diversify the economy away from oil.
Tehran is anxious to protect its steel and iron ore sector,
which it sees as a strategic because it supplies dozens of
related industries, including construction and oil, and
indirectly employs millions of people.
"We do not have proper anti-dumping duties in place in Iran
and we hope these measures will function like anti-dumping
duties in practice. Most of the steel imports into Iran are
coming from China," added Ahramian.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)