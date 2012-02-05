(Adds context)
TEHRAN Feb 5 Iran will attack any country
whose territory is used by "enemies" to launch a military strike
against its soil, the deputy head of Iran's elite Revolutionary
Guards told the semi-official Fars news agency on Sunday.
"Any spot used by the enemy for hostile operations against
Iran will be subjected to retaliatory aggression by our armed
forces," Hossein Salami said during military manoeuvres.
The Revolutionary Guards began the two-day ground exercises
on Saturday as a show of military might as tension rises between
Tehran and the West over Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
Iranian media called it a small-scale exercise in southern Iran.
The United States and Israel, Iran's arch-enemies, have not
ruled out a military strike on Tehran if diplomacy fails to
resolve the nuclear standoff. Iran says its nuclear programme is
purely peaceful, not aimed at developing weapons.
Salami did not identify which countries he meant as possible
launching pads for military action against it.
The six, U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states in the Gulf
Cooperation Council have said they would not allow their
territories to be used for attacks on Iran.
But analysts say that if Iran retaliated for an attack
launched from outside the region by targeting U.S. facilities in
Gulf Arab states, Washington might pressure the host nations to
permit those bases to hit back, arguing they should have the
right to defend themselves. The Gulf states that host U.S.
military facilities are Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Iran has warned that its response to any such strike will be
"painful", threatening to target Israel and U.S. bases in the
Gulf, along with closing the vital Gulf oil shipping route
through the Strait of Hormuz.
