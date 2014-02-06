DUBAI Feb 6 Iran's parliament has approved
politically sensitive plans to slash subsidies on fuel and food,
but delayed implementation for several months while authorities
try to soften the blow to consumers by handing out food
packages.
A clause in the budget bill for next fiscal year, which
starts in late March, calls for steep price increases to save
630 trillion rials ($25.3 billion at the official exchange rate)
annually in subsidy payments.
The clause was passed by members of parliament on Tuesday,
Iranian media reported, marking a political victory for
President Hassan Rouhani, who took power last August after
elections and has vowed to reform Iran's chaotic finances.
Rouhani's predecessor, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, began a
programme of cutting subsidies but was forced to suspend plans
for further reductions in 2012 because of strong opposition in
parliament.
Iran's finances have been under heavy pressure because of
international economic sanctions imposed over its disputed
nuclear programme and also, Ahmadinejad's critics say, because
of his erratic management.
Last August, officials said the government faced a shortfall
of one-third in the current fiscal year's budget because of
lower-than-expected revenues, and it was forced to revise its
spending plans.
Parliament's vote on Tuesday gave the government until the
end of June to push through its subsidy reforms. About 83
percent of the money saved would come from fuel price rises.
"With implementation of this bill on June 20, fuel prices
will be multiplied," member of parliament Nader Ghazipour was
quoted by Iranian news agencies as saying.
To soften the blow, the government has started handing out
food packages - including two frozen chickens, 36 eggs and two
packs of processed cheese - to over 15 million families earning
less than five million rials a month, Iranian media reported
this week.
Rouhani's government has become increasingly critical of the
damage which the multi-billion dollar subsidy programme does to
Iran's ability to invest in projects seen as vital for future
growth.
Oil industry officials complain that state-run fuel
retailers, who bear the brunt of subsidy costs, cannot continue
operating without changes to the system.
Iranian motorists paid an average of just $0.33 a litre
($1.25 per gallon) for fuel in 2012, compared with a global
average of $1.41 per litre, according to World Bank data.
Next fiscal year's subsidy reforms are expected to bring the
Iranian price closer to global levels, but not all the way.
The government's proposed budget for next fiscal year
envisages about $80 billion of spending, calculated with the
official exchange rate. Parliament is currently reviewing the
proposal clause by clause.