* Sanctions adding to food inflation pressures in Iran
* State buyers able to handle bigger deals
By Jonathan Saul and David Brough
LONDON, June 1 Iran's state food buyer is
expected to play a bigger role in sugar imports in coming months
as the Islamic Republic tries to secure stocks to avoid unrest
and sidestep a sanctions-driven finance freeze that has affected
private buyers.
Food shipments are not targeted under Western sanctions
aimed at Iran's disputed nuclear programme, but financial
prohibitions have frozen Iranian firms out of much of the global
banking system, making payments difficult.
Iran's Government Trading Corporation (GTC), which procures,
stores and distributes basic staples including sugar, flour and
bread, is stepping up activity, trade sources said.
"As a result of the potential political impact of food
shortages and rising prices, Iranian authorities are likely to
use state buyers to secure large orders of basic food staples to
counter any shortfall created by the inability of smaller
private companies to circumvent sanctions," said Torbjorn
Soltvedt, a senior analyst at risk analysis firm Maplecroft.
"This is especially likely to be the case in the period
running up to Ramadan, when the potential negative political
impact of food scarcity will be amplified."
The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which will run from
July 20 to Aug. 18, is a time of higher sugar consumption.
GTC purchased at least 50,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar
earlier this month and tendered this week for a further 50,000
tonnes of raw sugar for July shipment, trade sources said.
"GTC will certainly be in the market for more. Everything
will depend on how they secure imports on the payment side," a
Middle East-based sugar trade source said.
"They are in a prime position for government-to-government
deals, so that will help with countries willing and able to work
with Iran."
ONCE A MONOPOLY
A few years ago GTC had a monopoly on buying and importing
commodities into Iran and is likely to step up as private buyers
have to withdraw, the Middle East source said.
A European sugar trade source said: "We think there is
likely to be a shift to the GTC in procurement because of the
complexities of doing business with Iran during sanctions. It's
a difficult place to do business."
A GTC source said the agency had bought a few sugar cargoes
recently but declined to comment on how much it would seek in
coming months.
Iranian importers have managed to find alternative sources
of financing in recent months, despite the sanctions, to secure
grain stocks from international markets.
GTC has also purchased around 60,000 tonnes of Argentine
soyoil in recent weeks, trade sources said.
"The issue of rising food prices has become a thorny
political issue for the regime and President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
in particular," said Maplecroft's Soltvedt.
"Sanctions including those targeting the Iranian central
bank have compounded inflationary pressure on basic food items,
which have continued to rise under Ahmadinejad's policy of
cutting subsidies.
Another Europe-based source said trade with Iran was
complicated by the gap between the official and the free market
exchange rates.
"There is a shift in the amount of currency arbitration
between the official rate and the market rate, which makes it
very difficult for private buyers to do anything unless they get
a letter of credit at the official rate," the source said.
"Importing sugar at the market currency rate makes no sense.
If the official rate is applied, there is a good margin."
