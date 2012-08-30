DUBAI Aug 30 Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
said on Thursday it was an "ethical duty" to support the Syrian
people against the "oppressive regime" in Damascus.
"Our solidarity with the struggle of the Syrian people
against an oppressive regime that has lost its legitimacy is an
ethical duty as it is a political and strategic necessity,"
Mursi said in a speech at a Non-Aligned Movement summit in
Tehran.
"We all have to announce our full solidarity with the
struggle of those seeking freedom and justice in Syria, and
translate this sympathy into a clear political vision that
supports a peaceful transition to a democratic system of rule
that reflects the demands of the Syrian people for freedom."