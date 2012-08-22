UNITED NATIONS Aug 22 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon will attend a summit meeting of leaders of non-aligned developing nations in Tehran next week, defying calls from the United States and Israel to boycott the event, the United Nations confirmed on Wednesday.

"With respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Secretary-General will use the opportunity to convey the clear concerns and expectations of the international community," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said. "These include Iran's nuclear program, terrorism, human rights and the crisis in Syria."

Ban will be in Tehran Aug. 29-31, Nesirky said.