By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 22 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon plans to attend a summit meeting of leaders of
non-aligned developing nations in Tehran next week, defying
calls from the United States and Israel to boycott the event,
U.N. diplomats said on Wednesday.
A spokesman for Iran's U.N. mission said it appeared that
Ban would be attending the summit next week, though he declined
to speak on behalf of the secretary-general's office.
Several other U.N. diplomatic sources said that barring any
unexpected scheduling changes, Ban would attend the meeting of
some 120 non-aligned nations in Tehran.
"It's a very important bloc of nations," a diplomatic source
told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "Of course the SG
(secretary-general) is going. He can't not go."
A Security Council diplomat said it was important for the
secretary-general to go. He said Ban should not turn his back on
the entire non-aligned movement because one member, Iran,
happens to have a president who doubts the Holocaust and
questions Israel's right to exist.
Ban's spokesman declined to comment.
Diplomats said they did not expect Ban to raise Iran's
nuclear program, which Iran says is peaceful and Western powers
and their allies fear is aimed at nuclear weapons, and its
leaders' anti-Israeli remarks during his public speech during
the non-aligned summit.
Such rebukes would be better left to Ban's expected private
bilateral meeting with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in
Tehran, envoys said.
The Tehran summit, which Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi
will also attend, takes place Sunday through Friday. Mursi is
the first Egyptian head of state to visit Tehran since the 1979
Islamic revolution.
BAN UNDER PRESSURE TO BOYCOTT SUMMIT
Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu urged Ban to cancel his plans to participate in the
Tehran non-aligned summit, according to Israeli media reports.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland made clear
to reporters in Washington last week that the United States
would also like the U.N. chief to boycott the event.
"The fact that the meeting is happening in a country that's
in violation of so many of its international obligations and
posing a threat to neighbors ... sends a very strange signal
with regard to support for the international order, rule of law,
et cetera," Nuland said.
"We've made that point to participating countries," she
said. "We've also made that point to Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon."
Nuland added that if Ban does go, "we hope he will make the
strongest points of concern."
Last week Ban sharply criticized Iranian Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
describing their latest verbal attacks on Israel as "offensive
and inflammatory."
Ahmadinejad said there was no place for the Jewish state in
a future Middle East, echoing previous remarks he has made about
Israel. He has also repeatedly called into question the Nazi
extermination of Jews during World War Two - the Holocaust.
Khamenei said last week that Israel would one day be
returned to the Palestinian nation and would cease to exist.
Separately, Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran's U.N.
mission in New York, defended the Tehran summit in a letter to
the editor of The Washington Post. He was responding to an
editorial in the newspaper, which said Ban's presence in Tehran
"will dignify a bacchanal of nonsense."
Miryousefi said the Post's editorial board "unjustifiably
smeared Iran and mocked the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement summit
in Tehran.
"By bringing dozens of world leaders together, the summit
promises to make significant contributions to the movement's
lofty objectives," he wrote.