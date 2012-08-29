* UN chief meets Iran's president, supreme leader in Tehran
* Ban says Iran must prove nuclear program is peaceful
* Ban calls on all states to stop supplying Syria with arms
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 29 U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
met Iran's president and supreme leader in Tehran on Wednesday
and urged them to take concrete steps to prove the country's
nuclear program is peaceful.
He also called on all states to stop supplying arms to the
conflict in Syria, Ban's spokesman, Martin Nesirky, said.
He told reporters in New York that in separate meetings with
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, the secretary-general further said that he considered
their latest verbal attacks on Israel to be offensive,
inflammatory and unacceptable.
Ban arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a three-day visit to
attend a meeting of some 120 non-aligned nations. He defied
calls from the United States and Israel to boycott the event.
"On the nuclear question ... he said that he regretted that
little tangible progress has been achieved so far," Nesirky,
speaking by telephone from Tehran, told reporters in New York.
"He said that Iran needed to take concrete steps to address
the concerns of the International Atomic Energy Agency and prove
to the world that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes,"
Nesirky said.
Iran says its program is peaceful, but Western powers and
their allies fear it is aimed at developing atomic weapons.
Iran has been hit with four rounds of U.N. Security Council
sanctions for refusing to halt its nuclear enrichment program.
On Syria, Ban urged Iran's leaders to use their influence to
call on Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to end the violence
and create conditions for "credible dialogue and a genuine
political process that meets the will of the Syrian people."
"The secretary-general reiterated his opposition to the
further militarization of the conflict and called on all states
to stop supplying arms to all sides in Syria," Nesirky said.
Last week the United Nations said Iran appears to be
supplying Syria with weapons, as the 17-month conflict that
began as a popular uprising against Assad slides deeper into
civil war.
Ban expressed concern about the human rights situation in
Iran and also said that he strongly objected to recent remarks
by Iran's leaders on Israel.
Earlier this month Ahmadinejad said there was no place for
the Jewish state in a future Middle East and Khamenei said
Israel would one day be returned to the Palestinian nation and
would cease to exist.
"He said such offensive and inflammatory statements were
unacceptable and should be condemned by all," Nesirky said.