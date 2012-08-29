* UN chief meets Iran's president, supreme leader in Tehran
* Ban says Iran must prove nuclear program is peaceful
* Iran has important role to play in brokering Syria peace
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 29 U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon
met Iran's president and supreme leader in Tehran on Wednesday
to urge them to take concrete steps to prove the country's
nuclear program is peaceful and to use their influence to help
end Syria's 17-month conflict.
Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky said that in Ban's separate
meetings with President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he further said their verbal attacks on
Israel were offensive, inflammatory and unacceptable.
Ban arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a three-day visit to
attend a meeting of some 120 non-aligned nations. He defied
calls from the United States and Israel to boycott the event.
"He said Iran needed to take concrete steps to address the
concerns of the International Atomic Energy Agency and prove to
the world its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes,"
Nesirky, speaking from Tehran, told reporters in New York.
Iran says its program is peaceful, but Western powers and
their allies fear it is aimed at developing atomic weapons.
Iran has been hit with four rounds of U.N. Security Council
sanctions for refusing to halt its nuclear enrichment program.
On Syria, Ban urged Iran's leaders to use their influence to
call on Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to end the violence
and create conditions for "credible dialogue and a genuine
political process that meets the will of the Syrian people."
"The secretary-general very strongly believes that Iran,
given its regional influence and its influence in Syria, has an
important role to play and be a part of the solution," said
Nesirky, adding that Ban also called on all states to stop
supplying weapons to all sides in Syria.
Last week the United Nations said Iran appears to be
supplying Syria with weapons, as the 17-month conflict that
began as a popular uprising against Assad slides deeper into
civil war.
The United States, which along with other western nations
has been extremely wary of Iran's efforts to solve the Syria
crisis, said that it agreed Tehran has a role to play.
"The role it can play is it can break with the Assad regime
and stop providing material support and arms and advisors and
all of these kinds of things," State Department spokeswoman
Victoria Nuland told a news briefing.
Ban expressed concern about the human rights situation in
Iran and also said that he strongly objected to recent remarks
by Iran's leaders on Israel.
Earlier this month Ahmadinejad said there was no place for
the Jewish state in a future Middle East and Khamenei said
Israel would one day be returned to the Palestinian nation and
would cease to exist.
"He said such offensive and inflammatory statements were
unacceptable and should be condemned by all," Nesirky said.