BERLIN Feb 4 Syria's government has no need of
foreign fighters to quell an uprising against the rule of
President Bashar al-Assad, Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar
Salehi said on Monday.
"The army of Syria is big enough, they do not need fighters
from outside," Salehi told a conference in Berlin when asked if
Tehran was providing military assistance to Assad.
"We are giving them (Assad's government) economic support,
we are sending gasoline, we are sending wheat. We are trying to
send electricity to them through Iraq, we have not been
successful," he added.
Iran is Assad's main ally along with Russia.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, writing by Gareth Jones)