By Steve Stecklow
| March 23
March 23 ZTE Corp, China's second-largest
telecommunications equipment maker, said it will "curtail" its
business in Iran following a report that it had sold Iran's
largest telecom firm a powerful surveillance system capable of
monitoring telephone and Internet communications.
Reuters reported Thursday that Shenzhen-based ZTE
had signed a 98.6 million euro ($130.6
million) contract with the Telecommunication Co of Iran in
December 2010 that included the surveillance system. (link.reuters.com/teb37s)
"We are going to curtail our business in Iran," ZTE
spokesman David Shu said in a telephone interview.
The article also reported that despite a longtime U.S. sales
ban on tech products to Iran, ZTE's "Packing List" for the
contract, dated July 24, 2011, included numerous American
hardware and software products.
The U.S makers of those products - which include Microsoft
Corp, Hewlett-Packard Co, Oracle Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell
Inc, Juniper Networks Inc and Symantec Corp - all said they were
not aware of the contract, and several said they were
investigating the matter.
Shu said ZTE had decided "some time ago" to "shrink" its
business in Iran, although he said the company had not yet
decided on the details. "It's still being discussed," he said.
He also said he did not know the reason for the decision. Until
the Reuters article was published, ZTE spokesmen had declined to
discuss the company's business in Iran with the news
organization.
"Right now we cannot release more information," Shu said
Friday.
A spokesman for Iran's mission to the United Nations in New
York could not immediately be reached for comment.
ZTE's action would mark another blow to Iran, which is under
global sanctions because of allegations it is trying to develop
nuclear weapons - something the country denies. Current
sanctions have not targeted Iran's telecommunications sector.
But several other major equipment makers previously have
announced they were going to cut back their business there.
They include European firms Ericsson and Nokia Siemens
Networks, a joint venture between Nokia and Siemens, as well as
China-based Huawei Technologies. The actions have not meant an
immediate end to all Iranian business, however, as some firms
continue to honor existing contracts that can last for years.
Shu described ZTE's business in Iran as much smaller than
that of other equipment makers. Asked about the TCI contract,
which included a large amount of networking gear along with the
surveillance system, Shu said it was not yet completed. He said
he did not know how it might be affected by ZTE's decision to
curtail its business in Iran.
TCI is owned by the Iranian government and a private
consortium with reported ties to Iran's elite special-forces
unit, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The company has a
near monopoly on Iran's landline telephone services, and much of
Iran's internet traffic is required to flow through its network.
TCI officials in Tehran either didn't respond to requests
for comment or could not be reached.
ZTE is publicly traded, but its largest shareholder is a
Chinese state-owned enterprise. It says it sells equipment in
more than 140 countries and reported annual revenue of $10.6
billion in 2010.
Like most countries, including the United States, Iran
requires telephone operators to provide law enforcement
authorities with access to communications. Human rights groups
say they have documented numerous cases in which the Iranian
government tracked down and arrested critics by monitoring their
telephone calls or internet activities.
Another ZTE spokesman said Thursday, "ZTE always complies
strictly with all U.N. regulations, as well as local laws and
regulations of the country we operate" in.
(To read the original Reuters special report "Chinese firm
helps Iran spy on citizens," click here: link.reuters.com/teb37s)
(Reporting by Steve Stecklow in Acton, MA; Editing by Michael
Williams and Claudia Parsons)