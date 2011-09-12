TEHRAN, Sept 12 Iran has banned TV programmes
showing half-naked men and love triangles, the semi-official
Fars news agency reported on Monday, in the latest sign of a
conservative crackdown on media in the Islamic state.
It was not clear what prompted the ban -- Iran TV, which has
a monopoly in the country, dedicates large parts of its schedule
to religious shows and announcements from the government.
But viewers were gripped a few years ago by a
locally-produced soap opera called Forbidden Fruit which told
the tale of an old man who decided to leave his wife after
falling in love with a young girl.
"Based on a new instruction, the broadcasting of programmes
that show tempting love triangles is banned," Fars said.
Exceptions would be made for shows that explicitly condemned
such entanglements, it added.
"Showing half-naked men in Iranian and foreign productions
is also banned," the report said, adding that producers were
urged not to show "unnecessary mingling" between the sexes.
The statement did not say how the restrictions on
partially-clothed men would affect Iran TV's sports coverage.
Since the 1979 revolution brought strict Islamic law to
Iran, TV shows and films have had to comply with religious
values by avoiding scenes that show intimate relations between
men and women or flout Islamic dress codes for women.
The restrictions have pushed many Iranians to turn to
illegal satellite channels for uncensored entertainment and
international news.
Iran outlawed satellite dishes in the mid-1990s, saying it
wanted to curb what it called Western efforts to corrupt its
population through the spread of immoral programmes.
The ban was largely ignored under President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad's predecessor Mohammad Khatami who tried to increase
social freedoms after he was elected in 1997.
But hard-liners pressed for renewed restrictions after
Ahmadinejad took office in 2005 and Iranian police launched a
new crackdown on satellite dishes earlier this year.
Iran's hardline rulers often accuse the United States and
other Western countries of seeking to overthrow clerical rule
through a "soft" or "velvet" revolution with the help of
intellectuals, websites and satellite channels.
Earlier this year, local media reported Iran had also banned
programmes showing how to cook western dishes.
