DUBAI, July 2 Iran plans to sign a new contract
to develop its giant South Pars gas field with France's Total
on Monday, the first major Western energy investment
since sanctions against Tehran were lifted, an Iranian oil
ministry official told Reuters on Sunday.
"The international contract for development of Phase 11 of
South Pars in the framework of IPC (Iranian Petroleum Contract)
will be signed on Monday, July 3, at 14:30, at a ceremony in
Tehran attended by Iranian oil minister Zanganeh and senior
officials from France’s Total, China’s CNPCI and Iran's
Petropars," the official said.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)