LONDON, July 4 Total and Iran have
reached a preliminary agreement to build three petrochemical
plants in a deal that if finalised could see the French oil
major investing up to $2 billion in Iran, an Iranian oil
official said on Tuesday.
"In the latest talks, the two sides have reached agreement
for construction of petrochemical plants with the total capacity
of 2.2 million tonnes of petrochemical and polymer products per
year," the managing director of Iran's National Petrochemical
Company (NPC) was quoted as saying on Tuesday by SHANA.
"We predict that Total would invest $1.5 to $2 billion in
Iran's petrochemical industry if we reach final agreement,"
Marzieh Shahdaei added.
France's Total signed a deal with Tehran on Monday to
develop phase 11 of Iran's South Pars, the world's largest gas
field, marking the first major Western energy investment in the
Islamic Republic since the lifting of sanctions against it.
Iranian deputy oil minister, Amir Hossein Zamaninia said on
Monday that Iran and Total have held "positive talks" to
cooperate in petrochemicals but added that the deal was not
final.
An oil official said in January that Iran plans to build 25
petrochemical plants and is currently seeking $32 billion in
foreign investment to fund projects.
