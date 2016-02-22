FRANKFURT Feb 22 German industrial group
Siemens is stepping up its efforts to win projects in
Iran, after its chief executive met Iran's oil minister and
other government representatives in Tehran on Monday.
"We want to pick up where we left off," Siemens said in a
statement, citing its engagement in Iran since 1868, especially
in the energy sector and rail transportation. "We see great
pent-up demand."
Siemens stopped doing new business in Iran in 2010 but last
month signed deals to work on Iran's railway infrastructure
worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in anticipation of
Western sanctions against Iran being lifted.
"We never left the country and stand by our commitment also
in difficult times, always compliant with international
regulations. We'll now be stepping up our efforts toward
continuing this long tradition," Siemens said.
The chief executive of Siemens rival General Electric's
oil and gas division also visited Iran recently, GE said
earlier this month.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said Siemens had
promised to speed up the delivery of compressors and turbines
for gas extraction following his meeting with Siemens CEO Joe
Kaeser, according to the ministry's news agency, Shana.
"Iran needs to withdraw more gas, requiring it to purchase
rotary machinery and wellhead compressors, and Siemens can be a
good partner for Iran in this field," it quoted Zangeneh as
saying.
Siemens' oil and gas business, which it bolstered with the
$7.8 billion acquisition of Dresser Rand last year, has suffered
from the plunging oil price, which has choked investments in new
equipment, especially in the United States.
Iran sits on one of the world's largest gas reserves.
Shana said Zangeneh had told Siemens it could start joint
ventures with any Iranian company and export equipment to
regional markets using the Siemens brand. Siemens was already
planning to work with Oil Turbo Compressor Company, it said.
Siemens said it could not comment on individual customers,
contracts or agreements.
($1 = 0.9023 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Additional reporting by
Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai, editing by Louise Heavens)