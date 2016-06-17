By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, June 17
WASHINGTON, June 17 Two senior Republican House
of Representatives lawmakers said on Friday they were concerned
that Boeing Co's reported plans to sell aircraft to Iran
could threaten U.S. national security and had requested more
information from the company.
"American companies should not be complicit in weaponizing
the Iranian Regime," Representatives Jeb Hensarling and Peter
Roskam said in a letter to Boeing released on Friday.
Iran said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Boeing
for the supply of jetliners, reopening the country's skies to
new U.S. aircraft for the first time in decades under an
international nuclear agreement that eased sanctions.
Boeing has not confirmed an aircraft sale agreement.
The company on Tuesday declined to provide detailed comment
in response to Western and Middle East sources saying Iran had
reached an understanding with the company to acquire over 100
passenger jets.
The nuclear pact reached by Democratic President Barack
Obama was opposed by every Republican member of the U.S.
Congress. Several questioned the Boeing deal as soon as the news
reports came out.
In their letter to Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg,
the lawmakers asked for "clarification" of the current state of
negotiations.
Their questions included whether Boeing could guarantee that
Iran's government could not convert Boeing passenger aircraft to
cargo aircraft and whether it would repossess aircraft if Iran
violated the nuclear agreement.
Hensarling is chairman of the House Financial Services
Committee and Roskam is chairman of the Oversight subcommittee
of the Ways and Means Committee.
Not every congressional Republican is opposed to a potential
U.S. aircraft deal.
Senator Mark Kirk, who represents Illinois, where Boeing is
headquartered, said in a hallway interview at the Senate he had
mixed feelings about it.
"You want the jobs, but you are worried about what the
Iranians are going to do with the aircraft," Kirk said this
week.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Richard Chang)