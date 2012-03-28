* Strained relations over violent unrest in Syria
* Turkey offers to host nuclear discussions
* Neighbours talk of deepening economic ties
By Marcus George
DUBAI, March 28 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan met Iran's leaders on Wednesday amid signs Tehran might
soften its stance on Syria after steadfastly supporting its
closest Arab ally over more than a year of violent unrest.
Erdogan arrived in Tehran before dawn, accompanied by a
large delegation of ministers and officials, for discussions on
Syria, Iran's nuclear programme and closer economic ties.
While Turkey has repeatedly voiced its support for Iran's
right to establish a peaceful nuclear programme, it is at odds
with Tehran over Syria where the government's bloody crackdown
against opposition rebels and protesters has killed thousands.
Erdogan has urged Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step
down and has allowed opposition groups to meet in Istanbul.
Speaking to Reuters, a Turkish official played down
divisions over Syria: "They (Iran) respect our leadership and
our opinions. We have good cooperation with Iran and they know
we are trying to bring stability to the region."
On the sidelines of the discussions, Iranian foreign
minister, Ali Akbar Salehi said Iran would back any agreement
between the Syrian leadership and U.N.-Arab League special envoy
Kofi Annan, who is set to visit Tehran early next week.
China and Russia have backed a U.N.-sponsored peace plan
calling for national dialogue but not the removal of Assad.
A diplomat in Tehran said events in Syria had damaged
relations between Iran and Turkey a great deal and that many
believed this issue was the most important of this week's talks.
"There is a sense that Syria has become more important than
the nuclear issue," the diplomat said. "Iran doesn't accept
Turkey's standpoint so it really depends on China and Russia.
That might help Erdogan but he needs to do a lot of work."
DIPLOMACY
Erdogan held talks about Iran with U.S. President Barack
Obama on Sunday in South Korea, raising speculation Turkey was
taking a message from Washington to Tehran - although a Turkish
official dismissed that.
Obama said in Seoul there was time to resolve the dispute
through diplomacy but the window was closing. Iran says it has
the right to develop a peaceful nuclear programme but the U.S.
and its allies suspect it is trying to develop atomic weapons.
"There is no new message on the nuclear issue," the Turkish
official said. "Turkey is not the messenger. That is just
speculation. Our message is what we have said many times
before."
Turkey has offered to host the next round of talks between
Iran and the P5+1 group of countries which Salehi and Western
diplomats say are expected to take place on April 13. No
location has yet been confirmed.
"We have offered to host the meeting but it's not important
where it takes place, only whether it is successful," the
official said.
Despite the Syria issue, analysts say Turkey might flex its
muscles and become a key influence over Iran.
"Iran is actually in quite a weak position regionally and
will need Turkey more than the Turks need Iran at the present
moment," said Dr Ali Ansari of the University of St Andrews in
Scotland.
Wednesday's talks also concern economic cooperation. Trade
between the two states has rocketed to $16 billion dollars over
the last ten years. Iran is keen to build trade relations to
minimise tough new sanctions imposed by the United States and
the European Union against its financial and energy sectors.
In a joint news conference with Iranian vice president,
Mohammad Reza Rahimi, Erdogan said the trade goal was $35
billion dollars by 2015, the Iranian state news agency reported.
Iran and Turkey have agreed to appoint mutual special envoys
to further cooperation between the two neighbours.
Such a policy risks relations with the West. Last week
Ankara failed to secure an exemption from Washington on its
purchase of Iranian crude oil.
