TEHRAN, Sept 30 Iran resumed natural gas exports
to Turkey on Friday after an eight-day halt requested by Turkey
over technical reasons, the Iranian semi-official Mehr news
agency reported.
"After Turkey announced its readiness, Iran resumed the flow
of natural gas on Friday afternoon," Mehr said.
Iranian media reported on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic
may demand compensation from Turkey over what it considers
unacceptable delays in repairing a pipeline carrying Iranian
gas. Officials denied the reports.
On Sunday, National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Managing
Director Javad Oji was quoted as saying by daily newspaper Iran
that Kurdish rebels had blown up the pipeline, forcing its
fourth closure this year.
Sabotage is common on pipelines between Iran, Turkey and
Iraq, where Kurdish separatist militants operate.
Iran sits on the world's second-largest natural gas reserves
and it is Turkey's second biggest supplier of natural gas after
Russia, sending 10 billion cubic meters of gas each year
