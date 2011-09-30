TEHRAN, Sept 30 Iran resumed natural gas exports to Turkey on Friday after an eight-day halt requested by Turkey over technical reasons, the Iranian semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

"After Turkey announced its readiness, Iran resumed the flow of natural gas on Friday afternoon," Mehr said.

Iranian media reported on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic may demand compensation from Turkey over what it considers unacceptable delays in repairing a pipeline carrying Iranian gas. Officials denied the reports.

On Sunday, National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Managing Director Javad Oji was quoted as saying by daily newspaper Iran that Kurdish rebels had blown up the pipeline, forcing its fourth closure this year.

Sabotage is common on pipelines between Iran, Turkey and Iraq, where Kurdish separatist militants operate.

Iran sits on the world's second-largest natural gas reserves and it is Turkey's second biggest supplier of natural gas after Russia, sending 10 billion cubic meters of gas each year (Writing By Mitra Amiri; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)