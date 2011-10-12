TEHRAN Oct 12 Iran said on Wednesday that it was ready to boost its gas exports to neighbouring Turkey, after Turkish Botas ended its deal with Russia's Gazprom , a senior official told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

"Turkey has previously had talks with Iran in regard to increase the volume of our natural gas export ... Iran is ready to boost its export upon the Turkey's request," Javad Oji, managing director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) told Mehr.

Oji said : "Iran's gas export to Turkey has increased by 12 percent from March and NIGC has averagely delivered more than 24 million cubic metres of natural gas to Turkish Botas per day."

He also said Iran had the capacity to produces 600 million cubic metres of gas.

In early October, Turkish Botas ended its contract with Russia's producer Gazprom for buying annually 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas due to pricing disagreement.

When Oji asked about the possibility of any modification of the price of Iran's exporting gas, he said the deal had "open conditions".

"Both sides have authority to hold talks over the price change based on the conditions and gas global market price ... But so far no talks in this regards have been held," Oji said.

Iran has also excluded Gazprom from development of one of its major oil fields project.

(Writing by Ramin Mostafavi)