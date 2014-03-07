ANKARA, March 7 Iran would not drop price of gas
exports to Turkey but could sell more natural gas to its
energy-hungry neighbour if a new agreement was signed between
the two countries, the Iranian Oil Ministry's website SHANA
quoted a senior energy official as saying on Friday.
Turkey deems Iranian gas too expensive compared with other
suppliers like Russia and Azerbaijan, an assertion rejected by
Tehran.
Turkey's state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS)
applied to an international court of arbitration in 2012 for a
ruling on Iran's gas pricing. The case is still pending.
"Iran will not decrease the price of natural gas it exports
to Turkey under the current agreement," SHANA quoted National
Iranian Gas Co (NIGC) chief Hamidreza Araghi as saying.
Under a contract signed in 1996, Turkey imports 10 billion
cubic meters per year of gas from Iran. The contract became
active in 2001. Turkey depends on imports for almost all of its
natural gas needs, estimated to hit 52 billion cubic meters this
year.
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told Reuters in an
interview on Jan. 30 that Turkey could double the amount of
natural gas it imports from Iran if the two countries can agree
on a price.
"We can increase the amount of Iran's gas exports to Turkey
under a new agreement," Araghi said.
Turkey is keen to increase oil and gas imports from Tehran
in anticipation of sanctions against Iran's huge energy sector
being dismantled in the wake of an interim nuclear deal last
year between Tehran and six big powers aimed at curbing the
country's sensitive nuclear activities.
Under the Nov. 24 accord, implemented since Jan. 20, the
Islamic Republic committed to scaling back some of its
controversial nuclear activities.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by David Evans)