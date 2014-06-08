* Visit will be first by an Iranian president in six years
* Rapprochement essential for regional stability - analysts
* Rouhani to discuss natural gas price with Turkey
* Six cooperation agreements to be signed during visit
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA, June 8 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
visits Turkey on Monday to discuss expansion of trade and the
civil war in Syria which has stained relations between the two
neighbours.
The visit will be the first by an Iranian president to Turkey
since 2008. Iran and Turkey are at odds over Syria, with Iran
being a strong strategic ally of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad since the start of the uprising against him, while
Turkey has been one of his fiercest critics, supporting his
opponents and giving refuge to rebel fighters.
Last year the election of pragmatist Rouhani, whose foreign
policy of "prudence and moderation" has eased Tehran's
international isolation, and his concern over the rise of al
Qaeda in Syria have spurred hopes of a political rapprochement
between Ankara and Tehran.
"Turkey is our neighbour and relations with the neighbours
are the most important priority of Iran's foreign policy,"
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as
saying on Sunday by the semi-official Fars news agency.
"During the president's visit, we will study many issues ...
including the common problems we have in the region."
The deputy chairman of Turkey's ruling Justice and
Development (AK) Party said Iran's Syria policy was on the
agenda during Rouhani's visit.
"One topic we will discuss with Rouhani is Iran's position
regarding the Syrian civil war," said Yasin Aktay on Thursday.
"Iran's policy on Syria is not going to benefit Iran."
Analysts say an Iranian-Turkish rapprochement on Syria is
essential for stability in the Middle East, even if it is just
at the level of exchanging views.
TRADE AND COMMERCE
But while deep divisions remain between Ankara and Tehran
over the conflict in Syria, the potential of an Iranian market
of 76 million people with some of the world's biggest oil and
gas reserves is a magnet for Turkish companies.
During Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Iran
in January, a preferential trade agreement was signed aimed at
paving the ground to boost trade to $30 billion by 2015.
Iranian officials say trade between the countries stood at
$22 billion (16.2 billion euros) in 2012, before dipping to $20
billion in 2013, and that it should reach $30 billion in 2015.
Iran was Turkey's third largest export market in 2012. In
fact, Iranian media said, Turkey exports more than 20,000
products to Iran, among them gold and silver.
Washington has been unhappy over continued trade with Iran
by its Turkish ally and has blacklisted some Turkish firms
involved in sidestepping the sanctions, imposed on Iran over its
disputed nuclear programme.
Iran's Communications Minister Mahmoud Vaezi said "six
cooperation agreements in various fields, including the energy
sector, will be signed during Rouhani's visit to Ankara," Iran's
state TV reported.
Analysts said one of the key topics during Rouhani's visit
would be Turkey's demand for a discount on the price of natural
gas from Iran, which Ankara deems too expensive compared with
other suppliers like Russia and Azerbaijan.
Under a contract signed in 1996, Turkey imports 10 billion
cubic metres per year of gas from Iran. The contract became
active in 2001.
GAS PRICE DISPUTE
Turkey's state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS)
applied to an international court of arbitration in 2012 for a
ruling on Iran's gas pricing. The case is still pending.
Iran has so far dismissed Turkish demands to drop the price
of gas under the current agreement, saying that Tehran could
sell more natural gas to its energy-hungry neighbour if a new
agreement was signed.
Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told Reuters in an
interview on Jan. 30 that Turkey could double the amount of
natural gas it imports from Iran if the two countries can agree
on a price.
Turkey depends on imports for almost all of its natural gas
needs and is keen to increase oil and gas imports from Tehran in
anticipation of sanctions against Iran's huge energy sector
being dismantled.
"Turkey needs Iran's natural gas and oil and that is why
Erdogan's government tries to maintain energy ties with Tehran,"
said Tehran-based analyst Hamid Sadeghi.
"Iran also needs Turkey as the main buyer of its natural
gas. They will reach an agreement."
Rouhani's visit to Turkey takes place as Iran and six major
powers prepare to hold another round of talks on a final deal
aimed at ending a decade-old dispute over Tehran's nuclear
programme. A preliminary deal was penned in Geneva in November,
under which Iran accepted to halt some sensitive nuclear
activities in exchange for partial easing of sanctions.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Stephen Powell)