By Parisa Hafezi and Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, June 9 President Hassan Rouhani, whose
country's relations with Turkey have been strained by the Syrian
civil war, said in Ankara on Monday Iran would make tackling
extremism, sectarian conflicts and terrorism its chief
objective.
Pragmatist Rouhani, whose foreign policy of "prudence and
moderation" has eased Tehran's international isolation since his
landslide election last year, arrived in Turkey on Monday for a
two-day visit, a first by an Iranian president since 2008.
Iran and Turkey have found themselves on opposite sides of
the political fence over a Syrian civil war that has killed
160,000 people and sent hundreds of thousands of refugees
streaming into Turkey.
Shi'ite Iran has backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
since the start of the uprising while Turkey has been one of his
fiercest critics, supporting his opponents and giving refuge to
rebel fighters. Ankara has described Assad's forces as using
terrorist methods while Tehran has used similar language in
criticising opposition groups.
"Instabilities exist in our region ... Iran and Turkey are
determined to increase their cooperation to establsh stability
in the region," Rouhani said after talks with President Abdullah
Gul in Ankara
"The Fight against violence, extremism, sectarian conflicts
and terrorism is Irans major objective," he added.
Gul said that Syria was discussed during his meeting with
Rouhani, without giving any details. It was unclear whether the
two countries were approaching any concrete steps to help scale
down a conflict that holds perils for both.
Despite deep divisions between Ankara and Tehran over Syria,
the potential of an Iranian market of 76 million people with
some of the world's biggest oil and gas reserves is a magnet for
Turkish companies.
Turkey depends on imports for almost all of its natural gas
needs and is keen to increase oil and gas imports from Tehran in
anticipation of sanctions against Iran's huge energy sector
being dismantled.
GAS PRICE DISPUTE
A senior Turkish official told Reuters that Ankara will
repeat its demand for a discount on the price of natural gas
from Iran, which Ankara says is too expensive compared with
other suppliers like Russia and Azerbaijan.
Under a contract signed in 1996, Turkey imports 10 billion
cubic metres per year of gas from Iran. The contract became
active in 2001.
Turkey's state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS)
applied to an international court of arbitration in 2012 for a
ruling on Iran's gas pricing. The case is still pending.
"The Iranian side demanded dropping of the legal case and it
was discussed during the talks," said a Turkish official on
condition of anonymity.
Iran has so far dismissed Turkish demands it drop the price
of gas under the current agreement.
Rouhani's visit to Turkey takes place as Iranian, U.S. and
European Union officials hold talks about Tehran's disputed
nuclear programme in Geneva in an effort to break a logjam in
wider negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.
Nuclear talks between Iran and six major powers in Vienna
last month to reach a final deal ran into difficulties, with
each side accusing the other of having unrealistic demands in
negotiations.
A preliminary deal was penned in Geneva in November between
Iran and six major powers, under which Iran accepted to halt
some sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for partial easing
of sanctions. It went into effect in January 20.
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara, Michelle
Moghtader in Dubai, Writing by Parisa Hafezi)