LONDON, June 10 Importers in Iran have bought at least 250,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar in the first purchases since international sanctions were lifted on Tehran earlier this year, trade sources said on Friday.

One source said the purchases were between 250,000 and 300,000 tonnes for May to June shipment, while another said buyers were likely to have taken more than that quantity.

International measures against Iran - including banking restrictions - were lifted in January as part of a deal with world powers under which Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear programme.

While there were never restrictions on Iran's food and humanitarian trade, continuing trade finance problems together with stockpiling of commodities including sugar last year has slowed activity. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and David Brough; Editing by Susan Fenton)