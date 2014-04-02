WASHINGTON, April 2 The United States has told Iran it has deep misgivings about the possibility that Hamid Abutalebi, a veteran Iranian diplomat, may be named to serve as Tehran's new ambassador at the United Nations, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"We think this nomination would be extremely troubling. We are taking a close look at the case now and we have raised our serious concerns about this possible nomination with the government of Iran," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters at her daily briefing. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)