UNITED NATIONS Jan 31 The United Nations
Security Council scheduled "urgent consultations" for Tuesday to
discuss what a U.S. official said was Iran's weekend test
launch of a medium-range ballistic missile.
The consultations, called for by the U.S. government, are
scheduled to be held after the Council's scheduled meeting on
Syria.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on
Monday that Iran test-launched on Sunday a medium-range
ballistic missile that exploded after traveling 630 miles (1,010
km).
Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif neither confirmed nor
denied a missile launch. He added that Tehran would never use
its ballistic missiles to attack another country and that its
missile tests are not part of a nuclear accord with world powers
or a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing the deal.
That resolution, ratified in a July 2015 accord between Iran
and six world powers under which it scaled back its nuclear
program to defuse concerns it could be used to make atomic
bombs, provided Tehran relief from crippling economic sanctions.
