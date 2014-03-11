* Ban says Rouhani has not lived up to promises
* Cites curbs on expression, calls for prisoner releases
* Regrets "sharp rise" in executions
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 11 Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani has failed to fulfil campaign promises to allow greater
freedom of expression and there has been a sharp rise in
executions since his election, U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon said on Tuesday.
Rouhani, who won a landslide in June, led Iran to an initial
nuclear deal with world powers. But, perhaps wary of further
antagonising powerful hardliners, he has not made significant
reforms at home that moderate voters had hoped for.
In a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council, Ban
highlighted the prevalent use of capital punishment in Iran and
called for the release of activists, lawyers and journalists as
well as political prisoners that he said were in custody for
exercising their rights to free speech and assembly.
"The new administration has not made any significant
improvement in the promotion and protection of freedom of
expression and opinion, despite pledges made by the president
during his campaign and after his swearing in," Ban said.
"Both offline and online (news) outlets continue to face
restrictions including closure," he said.
Iranians expressing dissenting views or beliefs still face
arrest and prosecution, he added.
Ban welcomed the release of 80 political prisoners since
September, including human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, and
the reinstatement of some university students and lecturers.
But he said there was a "large number of political
prisoners", including lawyers, women rights activists and
journalists.
Ban highlighted the fact that Mehdi Karoubi and Mirhossein
Mousavi, presidential candidates in 2009, have been under house
arrest since 2011, despite never being charged with a crime.
"The Secretary-General urges the President to consider the
immediate release of the two opposition leaders and to
facilitate their urgent and adequate access to medical care."
"NOT CHANGED"
Prominent activists and lawyers Abdol Fattah Soltani,
Mohammad Ali Dadkhah and Mohammad Seifzadeh, "detained solely
for exercising their rights to freedoms of expression,
association and assembly", should be freed, Ban said.
Soltani led a hunger strike last November protesting the
denial of external medical care for some prisoners, he said.
Thirty-five journalists were held in Iranian prisons as of
December and 16 Internet activists were arrested that month on
charges of providing contents and developing websites for
foreign elements, Ban's report said.
"Some of those arrested were reportedly the administrators
of popular cultural and social pages on Facebook," it said.
Ban said that most executions in Iran were for drug
offences, but political prisoners and ethnic minorities were
also among those put to death.
Between 500 and 625 people were executed last year,
including 57 in public, he said, echoing concerns by U.N. High
Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay.
More than 40 people were executed during the first half of
January 2014, Ban said.
"The new government has not changed its approach regarding
the application of the death penalty and seems to have followed
the practice of previous administrations, which relied heavily
on the death penalty to combat crime," Ban said.
Iran has not allowed any U.N. rights investigators to visit
since 2005 despite repeated requests, Ban said.
The U.N. special rapporteur on Iran, Ahmed Shaheed, a former
Maldives foreign minister, is to issue his own report in the
coming days. The Geneva forum is expected to renew his mandate
for a year before its current session ends on March 28.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)