* Activists, journalists among 900 "political prisoners"
* U.N. rights envoy says Rouhani has failed to deliver
* New legislation may further suppress dissent, he says
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 14 President Hassan Rouhani has
made only "baby steps" to improve human rights in Iran where
forces loyal to the supreme leader are "working to suppress the
rights of people," a United Nations investigator said on Friday.
Ahmed Shaheed, U.N. special rapporteur for human rights in
Iran, said the country was holding almost 900 political
prisoners, "including people persecuted for religious
activities, lawyers and journalists."
In his latest report to the U.N. Human Rights Council
Shaheed said there were 379 political activists, 292 religious
practioners, 92 human rights defenders, 71 civic activists, 37
journalists and bloggers and 24 students held as what he defined
as political prisoners.
Iran has refused to let Shaheed enter Iran, saying its human
rights record is good and accusing the West of using the issue
as a pretext to add pressure to a country already under
sanctions for its nuclear activities.
His reseach is based on interviews with 72 Iranians in
Europe and statements submitted by 61 people in Iran and Turkey,
many of them former prisoners who complained of "cruel, inhumane
or degrading treatment and prolonged solitary confinement" and
lack of access to a lawyer, he said.
Rouhani's landslide election win in June had raised hopes
among human rights campaigners for change in Iran, but, perhaps
wary of further antagonising powerful hardliners scpetical of
his rapprochement with the West on the nuclear issue, he has not
made significant policy changes on political freedoms.
"Despite the rhetoric that he would embark on reforms,
having taken some baby steps, the challenges remain very major,"
Shaheed told a news conference in Geneva.
DRACONIAN
"Iran is still overlaid by very draconian, as it were, sorts
of practices in the judiciary, the intelligence officials (and)
the Revolutionary Guard in a system that is actually working to
suppress the rights of people," he said.
The Revolutionary Guards are a powerful military force loyal
to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In the highest-profile case, Mehdi Karoubi and Mirhossein
Mousavi, presidential candidates in 2009 who lost to Rouhani's
predecessor Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in an election their supporters
said was rigged, have been under house arrest since 2011.
Shaheed, a former foreign minister of the Maldives, said the
lack of due process amounted to arbitrary detention.
He also highlighted the fact that Iran executed more people
per capita than any other country, with at least 687 people put
to death last year, an increase of 165 on the previous year.
"I am still at a loss to understand how a reformist
president should be in office and see such a sharp rise in
executions. The government hasn't given an explanation, which I
would like to hear," Shaheed said.
Most of the executions were for drug offences, but there
were also 16 members of the Baluch minority hanged last October
in what Shaheed called "reprisal killings" for an attack by an
armed group on security forces near the Pakistan border.
A "political crime bill", introduced in parliament in
September by speaker Ali Larijani, raises the prospect of fewer,
rather than more, political freedoms, Shaheed said.
"The bill appears to impose further limits on freedom of
expression, association and assembly," he said.
The law would criminalise anyone who defames, insults or
publishes false information about government officials, he said.
"It extends to cover legitimate dissent."
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)