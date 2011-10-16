(Wraps comments from U.S. lawmakers)
TEHRAN, Oct 16 Iran demanded consular access on
Sunday to a man held in the United States over a suspected plot
to kill the Saudi ambassador and vowed to respond robustly to
any "inappropriate measure" by the West.
Manssor Arbabsiar, who holds U.S. and Iranian citizenship,
was arrested in September over the plot which Tehran called a
fabricated "comedy show" but which U.S. lawmakers said was "very
real" and showed the need for tougher sanctions on Iran.
"Any inappropriate measure against Iran, whether political
or security-related, will be strongly confronted by the Iranian
nation," Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, accusing
Washington of inventing the plot to divert attention from the
"Occupy Wall Street" protests.
U.S. authorities announced the plot last Tuesday, saying
Arbabsiar, a naturalised U.S. citizen, had paid a U.S.
undercover agent posing as a Mexican drug cartel hit man to
assassinate Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir.
Many experts, and some Washington officials, expressed
doubts over the plot, which even the head of the FBI said
sounded like a Hollywood script, but the heads of the
intelligence committees in the U.S. Congress appeared on
television on Sunday to say it should be taken seriously.
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairwoman Dianne Feinstein
said she was initially sceptical when first briefed about the
plot in September but now believed "it's very real".
"Our country should not be looking to go to war," Feinstein
told the "Fox News Sunday" programme. "We should be looking to
stop bad behaviour, short of war."
President Barack Obama said on Thursday that Iran -- already
at odds with Western governments over its nuclear programme --
would face the toughest possible sanctions and the United States
would not take any options off the table, the standard code to
refer to possible military action.
Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss charge d'affaires
who represents U.S. interests in the country that broke ties
with Washington shortly after the 1979 Islamic revolution.
"There is no doubt regarding the baselessness of the U.S.
allegations," a ministry official told the Swiss representative,
according to state broadcaster IRIB.
"However, providing personal information about the accused
and consular access to him is among the duties of the U.S.
government. Any delay in that respect would be in contravention
of international law and the U.S. government's
responsibilities," the unidentified official said.
Iran's diplomatic interests in the Untied States are handled
by an office in the Pakistani embassy.
U.S. officials have mooted the possibility of upping
sanctions on the Central Bank of Iran -- a move which could make
it harder for Tehran to receive payment for its oil exports, a
vital source of hard currency.
House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman
Mike Rogers said Washington should be pushing for tighter
sanctions.
"Put pressure on the Chinese and the Russians and say,
listen, you're either going to stand with the nation that is
engaged in nation-state terrorism or you're going to stand with
the rest of the international community," he told ABC's "This
Week".
