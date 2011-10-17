* Foreign minister asks Washington to send evidence of plot
By Ramin Mostafavi
TEHRAN, Oct 17 Iran said on Monday it would
examine "seriously and patiently" U.S. allegations it planned to
assassinate a Saudi ambassador and called on Washington to send
evidence of the plot it has dismissed as baseless propaganda.
"We are prepared to examine any issue, even if fabricated,
seriously and patiently, and we have called on America to submit
to us any information in regard to this scenario," Foreign
Minister Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying by the official
IRNA news agency.
U.S. authorities said last week they had foiled a plot to
kill Saudi's ambassador to Washington, Adel al-Jubeir, and had
arrested an Iranian-U.S. joint national -- news that raised
tensions between Tehran, its Arab neighbours and the West.
President Barack Obama said the foiled plot should lead to
tighter sanctions against Iran -- already under several rounds
of U.N. sanctions over its nuclear programme -- and repeated
that all options are on the table to deal with the Islamic
republic, a tacit threat of possible military action.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday he had
passed correspondence about the U.S. suspicions of Iran's
involvement in the alleged plot to the U.N. Security Council.
Tehran says Washington fabricated the plot to divert
attention from its own economic problems and increase pressure
on Iran, which it has long considered a supporter of "terrorist"
groups with nuclear weapons ambitions.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned the West
Iran will counter any "inappropriate measure" taken against it
and said he had no fear of military or sanctions
threats.
"Despite the high military, security, propaganda and
sanctions pressure, the Islamic Republic is proud not to back
down even an iota during the past 32 years," he said in a
televised speech during a tour of Kermanshah province.
"The Iranian nation and its officials will not yield to the
enemies' blackmailing and pressure."
NUCLEAR ADVANCES
The plot furore appears to have killed any chance of a rapid
return to talks between Tehran and world powers concerned about
its nuclear programme , but Salehi said Iran
continued to make strides in the technology it says is for
purely peaceful ends.
Salehi conceded Iran had initially feared the assassination
of a nuclear scientist in Tehran last November -- which it
blamed on Israel -- had dealt a severe blow to a key part of its
atomic work.
"When (Majid) Shahriyari was martyred we were worried
because he was the only person who knew about this professional
field (enriching uranium to 20 percent purity)," he said.
"But after our trip to (the nuclear plant in the city of)
Isfahan, I understood that the graceful martyr had trained about
20 people in his workshops. Right now we have several thousand
nuclear engineers and there is almost nothing in the nuclear
issue that we want to achieve but cannot."
Iran's announcement last year that it had escalated uranium
enrichment from the low level needed for electricity production
to 20 percent, alarmed many countries that feared it was a key
step towards making material potent enough for a nuclear bomb.
Tehran says the fuel is needed to make isotopes for cancer
treatment and previous nuclear talks focused on a deal to
deliver ready-made fuel for its medical reactor in exchange for
some of Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium.
Salehi said in January -- ahead of the last round of nuclear
talks that then stalled -- that such a fuel swap deal was
becoming less relevant as Iran would be able to produce its own
fuel plates for the reactor in the first half of the Iranian
year, which began in March.
With that deadline already passed, Salehi said on Monday
Iran would be producing the medical reactor fuel within the next
four to five months. He said Iran had produced almost 70 kg (150
lb) of 20 percent enriched uranium, up from an estimated 40 kg
in January.
