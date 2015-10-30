HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 26 at 3:25 p.m. EDT/1925 GMT
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
WASHINGTON Oct 29 An Iranian-American businessman was arrested by Iranian security forces two weeks while he was visiting relatives in Tehran from his home base in Dubai, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The newspaper, citing people briefed on the situation, said Siamak Namazi, head of strategic planning at Crescent Petroleum Co, was arrested by the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence arm, which reports to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Beech)
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
DOHA, March 26 Gulf Arab states are pressing for an early deal on free trade with Britain to secure preferential arrangements after Brexit, and could have a draft agreement ready within months, Gulf officials say.