* Namazi being held in solitary confinement - source
* Namazi detained while in Iran to visit family
* Four Iranian-Americans now detained in Iran
WASHINGTON, Oct 30 A prominent Iranian-American
businessman has been detained by authorities in Iran,
potentially throwing up another obstacle to closer U.S.-Iran
ties in the wake of the nuclear deal between the countries.
Siamak Namazi was detained by Iranian authorities in
mid-October, according to a source briefed on the matter who
requested anonymity. He had been traveling in Iran, where his
parents live, to visit family and was barred from leaving the
country in July, the source said.
The source said Namazi had not been in Iran on business.
Namazi was detained by the intelligence service of Iran's
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and is currently being held in
solitary confinement in Evin prison, the source told Reuters.
Namazi had been regularly called in for interrogation
between July and the time he was detained, the source also
disclosed.
"We're aware of recent reports of the possible arrest in
Iran of a U.S. citizen," a senior Obama administration official
said. "We're looking into these reports and don't have anything
further to provide at this time."
Namazi lives in Dubai and works as the head of strategic
planning for Crescent Petroleum, an oil and gas company in the
United Arab Emirates. He previously was chief executive of Atieh
Bahar Consulting, a private marketing and strategic consulting
firm in Iran.
Namazi, well known among Iran policy experts, attended
university in the United States and the United Kingdom
and previously worked at think tanks and institutions in
Washington, D.C. In 2007, he was chosen as a "Young Global
Leader" by the World Economic Forum.
Namazi's career has revolved to a great extent around the
changing business and diplomatic ties between the United States
and Iran. In 2013, he wrote an editorial in the New York Times
criticizing U.S. and European sanctions for blocking the import
of critical medicines into Iran.
His arrest makes him the fourth Iranian-American currently
detained in Iran. An reporter for the Washington Post, Jason
Rezaian, was convicted this month after being arrested in July
2014 and accused of espionage. Amir Hekmati, a former U.S.
Marine, was jailed by Iran on spying charges in 2011. And Saeed
Abedini, an Iranian-American Christian pastor, was sentenced to
eight years in jail in 2013.
The detentions have been an obstacle to thawing U.S.-Iran
relations, which improved during the negotiation of a historic
July nuclear deal. Iran agreed with world powers to limit its
nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.
The Wall Street Journal, which earlier reported the news of
Namazi's arrest, said that in recent weeks Iranian business
officials with ties to foreign companies had been held,
interrogated and warned against wading into economic monopolies
controlled by the Revolutionary Guard.
Friends of Namazi told the Journal that Iranian intelligence
agents had ransacked his family home, seized his computer and
then conducted cyber attacks on some of his email contacts.
Earlier this month, Secretary of State John Kerry defended
the U.S. decision not to make the release of Iranian-Americans a
condition for the nuclear agreement with Iran, but he called on
Iran to release the men and drop all charges against them.
The deal is favored by more moderate factions in Iran but is
opposed by hardliners, who control Iran's judiciary and security
apparatus and are seen by Iran experts as being behind the
detentions.
