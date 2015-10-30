WASHINGTON Oct 30 The White House is aware of reports that an Iranian-American businessman was detained while visiting Iran, spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Friday, referring questions about U.S. interactions on the issue to the State Department.

"The president has made a priority (of) securing the release of Americans who are unjustly detained in Iran," Earnest said at a briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)