TEHRAN Jan 1 Iran dismissed on Sunday
Washington's move to impose new sanctions on financial
institutions dealing with the Islamic state's central bank over
the country's disputed nuclear programme, the Students news
agency reported.
President Barack Obama signed the bill, approved by Congress
last week, which aims to reduce Tehran's oil revenues but gives
the U.S. president powers to waive penalties as required.
The head of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Mohammad
Nahavandian, rejected the move as "unjustifiable", saying such
sanctions would have reciprocal consequences.
"The Iranian nation and those involved in trade and economic
activities will find other alternatives," said Nahavandian.
Washington and the European Union have already pushed four
rounds of sanctions through the United Nations over Iran's
nuclear programme and imposed unilateral measures that have
deterred Western investment in Iran's oil sector, making it
harder to move money in and out of the country.
Imposing sanctions on the central bank would tighten that
screw and make it more difficult for Iran to receive payments
for exports -- particularly oil, a vital source of hard currency
for the world's fifth-biggest crude exporter.
Iranian officials insist that foreign sanctions have had no
impact on the country's economy.
"The sanctions have raised the cost of trade and economic
transactions but it has not managed to change Iran's political
behaviour," Nahavandian said.
So far, Iran's leaders have shown no sign of changing the
country's nuclear course despite mounting international pressure
to force it to stop.
U.S. financial institutions are already generally prohibited
from doing business with any bank in Iran, including the central
bank, so the new measure by Washington would have to be carried
out with international agreement.
Nahavandian said European countries should not miss the
investment opportunity in an emerging market like Iran.
"Considering the economic crisis in Europe, the European
companies are after finding new markets ... political disputes
should not have an impact on trade relations," he said.
Senior U.S. officials said Washington was engaging with its
foreign partners to ensure the sanctions can work without
harming global energy markets and stressed the U.S. strategy for
engaging with Iran was unchanged by the bill.
Washington and its allies say Iran is trying to build
nuclear bombs under the cover of a civilian programme. Tehran
denies that, saying it needs nuclear technology to generate
power.
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Paul Tait)