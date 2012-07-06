WASHINGTON, July 6 The United States on Friday
welcomed what it said was a decision by Italy's Edison
International to withdraw from Iran's energy sector and
scrap a contract to explore Iran's Dayyer natural gas field.
"We commend the commitments made by Edison International,
and we hope that other firms will follow its lead," the State
Department said in a statement. "As long as the company
continues to act in accordance with its assurances, under the
law it will not be subject to an investigation into past
Iran-based activities."
Edison joins a number of large energy firms, including Total
and Royal Dutch Shell, that have pledged to
stop doing business with Iran in order to escape potential U.S.
sanctions.
(Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Bill Trott)