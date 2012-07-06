(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, July 6 The United States on Friday
welcomed what it said was a decision by Italy's Edison
International to withdraw from Iran's energy sector and
scrap a multi-million dollar contract to explore Iran's Dayyer
natural gas field.
"We commend the commitments made by Edison International,
and we hope that other firms will follow its lead," the State
Department said in a statement, adding that Edison had pledged
not to engage in future business with Iran which might be
subject to U.S. sanctions.
"As long as the company continues to act in accordance with
its assurances, under the law it will not be subject to an
investigation into past Iran-based activities," the statement
said.
Edison joins a number of large energy firms, including Total
and Royal Dutch Shell, that have pledged to
stop doing business with Iran in order to escape potential U.S.
sanctions designed to put pressure on Iran over its nuclear
program.
Others which have taken similar moves are Norway's Statoil
, Italy's ENI and Inpex Corp of Japan,
the State Department said.
"These companies have recognized the risks of doing business
in Iran's energy sector given Iran's proliferation activities,
support for terror networks around the world, and other
destabilizing actions," the State Department said.
Edison signed a $107 million contract with Iran's national
oil company NIOC in 2008 to help develop the 3,281 square-mile
(8,500 square-km) Dayyer offshore block, and was one of 16
non-U.S. companies listed in a U.S. government report in 2011 as
having commercial interests in Iran's oil, gas and petrochemical
sectors.
The United States and the European Union have tightened
sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program, which they fear is
aimed at producing an atomic weapon. Iran denies the charge,
saying its program is purely for peaceful purposes.
