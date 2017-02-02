(Adds comments, context, Trump comment)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Feb 2 Senior U.S. congressional
Republicans said on Thursday they would support new sanctions on
Iran, and President Donald Trump said "nothing is off the table"
in dealing with Tehran in the wake of its test-firing of a
ballistic missile.
Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, said
he would support more sanctions, and that the United States
should stop "appeasing" Iran.
"I would be in favor of additional sanctions on Iran," Ryan
told reporters at a weekly press conference. I'd like to put as
much toothpaste back in the tube as possible. I think the last
administration appeased Iran far too much," he said.
Republican lawmakers said they were working with the
administration to push back on Iran as much as possible without
tearing up the international nuclear deal announced in July
2015.
"I think there's a lot that we can do, now, that we were
unable to do before to push back against Iran," Senator Bob
Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,
told Reuters.
Corker said his committee was "in the early stages" of
working on legislation related to the nuclear issue.
Congressional aides said Trump's administration had already
begun looking at actions it could take without waiting for
Congress. For example, Trump could impose sanctions authorized
by laws passed but not put into effect by the Obama
administration, which reached the agreement between Iran, the
United States and other world powers.
Corker said he had discussed Iran at the White House with
Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, on Wednesday,
just before Flynn issued a warning that Washington was putting
Iran on notice for its "destabilizing activity."
Corker said the Trump administration would take a stronger
stance against Iran, although he did not expect its actions
would bring an end to the international nuclear deal.
"The administration, thankfully, is going to follow through
on appropriately holding Iran accountable for the violations
that are taking place," he told Reuters.
Highlighting the Trump administration's more aggressive tone
against Iran, Trump sent messages on Twitter on Wednesday and
Thursday targeting the Islamic republic and criticizing the
nuclear pact.
On Thursday, Trump told reporters "nothing is off the table"
in dealing with Iran.
Another senior Republican foreign policy voice, Senator
Lindsey Graham, told CNN he thought Trump should go to Congress
to request additional sanctions for a range of activities in the
Middle East, including a ballistic missile test last weekend,
which he said were not in U.S. interests.
"The world should not only condemn Iran but we should have
multi-national sanctions against the regime for their continued
violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions regarding
their missile program," Graham said on CNN.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by
Richard Cowan, Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Paul Simao)