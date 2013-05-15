WASHINGTON May 15 The United States on Wednesday blacklisted a UAE-based exchange house and a trading company, which it said had dealt with Iranian banks that Washington had declared off limits.

The U.S. Treasury Department slapped penalties on Al Hilal Exchange and Al Fida International General Trading, saying they had provided financial services to Iran's blacklisted Bank Mellat.

