DUBAI, Sept 17 Iran's Foreign Ministry said on
Tuesday that President Hassan Rouhani had exchanged letters with
U.S. President Barack Obama, confirming direct communication
between the leaders of the two countries.
The United States and Iran cut off formal diplomatic ties in
1980, shortly after students and Islamic militants stormed the
U.S. Embassy in Tehran and took American diplomats hostage.
But officials from both countries have said they are open to
direct talks in order to find a diplomatic solution to a
decade-long dispute over Iran's nuclear programme, over which
the West has imposed economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons but the United States
and its allies suspect it is working towards a nuclear weapons
capability.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham said on
Tuesday that Obama had sent Rouhani a message of congratulations
on the occasion of his election.
"As we have seen in news reports, this letter has been
exchanged," Afkham said, according to the ISNA news agency. "The
mechanism for exchanging these letters is through current
diplomatic channels."
Obama said in an interview broadcast on Sunday he had
exchanged letters with Rouhani. The two men will speak on the
same day at the U.N. General Assembly next week, though there
are currently no plans for them to meet.
Rouhani, a centrist cleric who defeated more conservative
candidates in June elections, has said he wants to pursue
"constructive interaction" with the world, raising expectations
of a negotiated settlement to the nuclear dispute.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alison Williams)