DUBAI Nov 4 Iranian hardliners demonstrated to
mark the anniversary on Monday of the 1979 seizure of the U.S.
embassy in Tehran, a sign of the considerable obstacles to
President Hassan Rouhani's diplomatic initiative to ease tension
with Washington.
Large crowds gathered early on Monday morning around the
embassy building - often described as the "nest of spies" -
holding anti-U.S. placards, waving flags and shouting "Death to
America", Iranian media reported.
The 1979 siege began when student activists stormed the
embassy, taking hostage 52 embassy staff for 444 days. The two
countries have not re-established diplomatic relations since.
While the rally is an annual event, this year has taken on
greater significance because of the new government's attempts to
ease tensions with Western countries exacerbated during the two
terms in office of the previous president, hardliner Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad.
Rouhani was elected in June on a platform of establishing
better diplomatic relations and jump-starting talks over Iran's
controversial nuclear programme.
A short telephone conversation between him and U.S.
President Barack Obama after the U.N. general assembly in
September was applauded by many Iranians but met with suspicion
by hardline Iranian groups.
On Sunday, the Islamic Republic's most powerful figure,
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave strong backing to
Iran's nuclear negotiators, an apparent warning to hardliners
against accusing Rouhani of compromising with its old enemy.
"No one should consider our negotiators as compromisers,"
Khamenei said in a speech. "They have a difficult mission and no
one must weaken an official who is busy with work."
On Saturday, an editorial by conservative newspaper Kayhan
warned against trusting the United States in current nuclear
negotiations and said there were signs that "the Americans are
aiming to trick the Islamic Republic" in the next round of talks
this week.
The new mood of Iranian diplomacy has also brought into
question the use of the slogan "Death to America". While
moderate figures have suggested it is time to drop the phrase,
conservatives say it is as important now as ever before.
In an interview with Arabic-language state TV channel, the
head of the parliamentary committee for national security,
Alaeddin Boroujerdi described the chant as the "mildest
response" to America's actions of interfering in countries
around the world.
