WASHINGTON, Sept 28 President Barack Obama and
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Friday expressed solidarity
on the goal of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,
the White House said on Friday, amid signs of easing tensions
over their differences on how to confront Tehran.
Obama, who opted not to meet Netanyahu on his U.S. visit,
spoke by phone to the Israeli leader, who used his U.N. speech
on Thursday to keep up pressure on Washington to set a "red
line" for Tehran. But in a softening of his approach, Netanyahu
also signaled that no Israeli attack on Iran was imminent before
the Nov. 6 U.S. presidential election.
" The two leaders underscored that they are in full agreement
on the shared goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear
weapon," the White House said in a statement. But it stopped
short of saying Obama had given any ground on his resistance to
issuing an ultimatum to Tehran as Netanyahu has demanded.
Mitt Romney, Obama's Republican presidential rival, was
expected to speak by phone to Netanyahu later on Friday while
the Israeli leader was in the New York.