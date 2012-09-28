BRIEF-AT&T says accelerates deployment of LTE-M network for IOT
* plans nationwide deployment of its LTE-M network for internet of things (IOT) ahead of schedule in Q2 of 2017
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed solidarity on the goal of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, the White House said, amid signs of easing tensions over their differences on how to confront Tehran.
Obama, who opted not to meet Netanyahu on his U.S. visit, spoke by phone to the Israeli leader, who used his U.N. speech on Thursday to keep up pressure on Washington to set a "red line" for Tehran. But in a softening of his approach, Netanyahu also signaled that no Israeli attack on Iran was imminent before the Nov. 6 U.S. presidential election.
"The two leaders underscored that they are in full agreement on the shared goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," the White House said in a statement. But it stopped short of saying Obama had given any ground on his resistance to issuing an ultimatum to Tehran as Netanyahu has demanded.
Mitt Romney, Obama's Republican presidential rival, was expected to speak by phone to Netanyahu later on Friday while the Israeli leader was in the New York.
* plans nationwide deployment of its LTE-M network for internet of things (IOT) ahead of schedule in Q2 of 2017
* Allianz Global Investors U.S. Holdings LLC reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Gigamon Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knhPfn) Further company coverage:
* Route One Investment Company L.P. reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Post Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kGFFPu] Further company coverage: