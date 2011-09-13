WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The United States on
Tuesday removed an Israeli holding company from a sanctions
blacklist for trade with Iran, clarifying a step taken in May
that cast a shadow over Israel's richest family.
Ofer Brothers Group had denied wrongdoing after it was
included on a U.S. State Department sanctions list in May and
accused of being part of a deal to sell Iranians a tanker for
$8.65 million.
The State Department issued a note on Tuesday removing the
Ofer Brothers Group from the list of sanctioned entities. It
substituted two other firms indirectly owned by the Ofer
conglomerate, one a corporate manager and the other a
ship-owning company.
"This action clears our name," Ofer Holdings Group said in
a statement.
The billionaire Ofer brothers had long denied wrongdoing,
saying they did not realize the buyer had been a front for an
Iranian company.
The Iranian company at the center of the allegations has
also denied any involvement.
The May sanctions list included other companies such as
PCCI, the Royal Oyster Group and Speedy Ship of the United Arab
Emirates, Tanker Pacific of Singapore and Associated
Shipbroking of Monaco.
The sanctions barred Ofer Brothers Group from securing
financing from the Export-Import Bank of the United States,
from obtaining loans over $10 million from U.S. financial
institutions and from receiving U.S. export licenses.
The Ofers are Israel's richest family. They control Israel
Corp (ILCO.TA), one of Israel's largest investment companies.
Brothers Sammy and Yuli Ofer have both died since the sanctions
were announced.
