TOKYO, March 21 The Japanese government wants
the nation's buyers of Iranian crude to cut imports by 10 to 20
percent a year from the previous year, the chairman of an
industry association said.
Akihiko Tembo, head of the Petroleum Association of Japan
and chairman of Idemitsu Kosan Co, also said Idemitsu would cut
its imports from April.
The United States exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from
financial sanctions because they have significantly cut
purchases of Iranian crude oil, but left Iran's top customers
China and India exposed to the possibility of such steps.
The decision announced on Tuesday is a victory for the 11
countries, whose banks have been given a six-month reprieve from
the threat of being cut off from the U.S. financial system under
new sanctions designed to pressure Iran over its nuclear
program.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)