TOKYO, March 21 The Japanese government wants the nation's buyers of Iranian crude to cut imports by 10 to 20 percent a year from the previous year, the chairman of an industry association said.

Akihiko Tembo, head of the Petroleum Association of Japan and chairman of Idemitsu Kosan Co, also said Idemitsu would cut its imports from April.

The United States exempted Japan and 10 EU nations from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian crude oil, but left Iran's top customers China and India exposed to the possibility of such steps.

The decision announced on Tuesday is a victory for the 11 countries, whose banks have been given a six-month reprieve from the threat of being cut off from the U.S. financial system under new sanctions designed to pressure Iran over its nuclear program. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)