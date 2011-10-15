TEHRAN Oct 15 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday the U.S. accusations that two Iranians had planned to assassinate the Saudi Arabian ambassador to Washington were "meaningless", state TV reported.

"A meaningless and nonsensical accusation has been raised against a few Iranians in America, which was made into an excuse to present the Islamic Republic as a supporter of terrorism," Khamenei told a crowd in the western province of Kermanshah.