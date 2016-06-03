ANKARA, June 3 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday Tehran had no intention of cooperating on regional issues with its main enemies the United states and "evil" Britain, state TV reported.

"America has continued its enmity towards Iran since (the 1979 Islamic) revolution... It is a huge mistake to trust the evil Britain and the great Satan (U.S.)," Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

"We will not cooperate with America over the regional crisis," he said, adding that: "Their aims in the region are 180 degrees opposed to Iran's."

Iran's most powerful authority, Khamenei also said the United States had not remained committed to a nuclear deal reached between Tehran and six major powers in 2015 aimed at curbing the country's disputed nuclear programme. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)