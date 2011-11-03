BENGHAZI, Libya Nov 3 Iran warned the United States on Thursday that it should think twice before it enters a "collision course" with the Islamic Republic over its nuclear programme.

"The U.S. has unfortunately lost its wisdom and prudence in dealing with international issues. It only depends on power," Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi told reporters during a visit to the Libyan city of Benghazi.

"Of course we are prepared for the worst, but we hope that they think twice before they put themselves on a collision course with Iran," he said.

Asked about a missile test conducted by Israel on Wednesday, Salehi said: "That is not important, that is not even something we bother ourselves with."

