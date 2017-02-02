UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
ANKARA Feb 2 Iran said on Thursday the U.S. National Security Advisor's (NSA) comments on the recent ballistic missile test were "repetitive, baseless and provocative", state TV quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying.
"Instead of thanking Iran for its continued fight against terrorism, the American government is practically helping the terrorists by claims about Iran that are baseless, repetitive and provocative," Ghasemi said.
U.S. president Donald Trump's senior security aide Michael Flynn condemned Wednesday's missile test, calling it a "provocative" breach of a U.N. Security Council resolution. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.